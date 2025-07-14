Hyderabad: Over the years, fans have witnessed several shocking breakups and divorces across the worlds of entertainment and sports. While some begin with whispers and end in confirmation, a few announcements truly shake the public. One such unexpected revelation came from Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal, who stunned fans on Sunday night by announcing her separation from husband and fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap.

The Olympic bronze medalist took to Instagram to share the personal update, which sent shockwaves across the sporting fraternity.

“Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We’re choosing peace, growth, and healing – for ourselves and each other. I’m grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time,” wrote the two-time Commonwealth Games champion.

🚨 India's Badminton Stars Saina Nehwal & Parupalli Kashyap have decided to separate! pic.twitter.com/887oVHIojx — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) July 13, 2025

Saina and Kashyap, who tied the knot in December 2018, had trained together since their early days at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. While Saina went on to become a global sporting icon with her Olympic glory and world No. 1 ranking, Kashyap also made his mark by breaking into the world’s top 10 and winning gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Saina’s announcement comes months after another high-profile sports couple, Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, ended their marriage in January 2024. Much like Sania, Saina’s news has come as a bolt from the blue, leaving fans across the nation both shocked.