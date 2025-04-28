After ‘Save Constitution’ rally, Kharge to discuss strengthening Congress in Rajasthan

Jaipur: As part of the Congress party’s countrywide “Save the Constitution” campaign, its national chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, will address a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur on Monday.

The rally will see the participation of thousands of Congress workers from across the state.

Kharge will stay in Jaipur throughout the day. Apart from the rally, he will also focus on internal party matters. The Rajasthan Congress will present a detailed report to Kharge on the progress made in filling various organisational posts. Following the rally, Congress plans to extend the movement across the state with rallies at district, block, division, and village levels.

Congress is celebrating 2025 as the “Year of Organisation”, expediting filling of vacant posts across its 2,200 divisions, 400 blocks, and now 50 organisational districts in Rajasthan. Appointments are still pending in the 10 newly formed districts.

Alongside Kharge, several senior leaders, including National General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, State President Govind Singh Dotasara, and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie, are attending the rally.

According to the party’s state media in-charge, Swarnim Chaturvedi, Kharge will also chair an important meeting with district Congress committee presidents in the party’s war room. This session will involve reviewing district-level work and gathering feedback on organisational progress.

The meeting of the State Congress Committee’s Coordination Committee will also be held. At 4 p.m., Kharge will lead a meeting of the extended executive of the Rajasthan Congress at Totuka Bhawan, Narayan Singh Circle. Apart from executive officials, senior leaders of the party will also participate, with discussions focusing on future organisational strategies.

The meeting will take place at the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee War Room, located at 8, Hospital Road, Jaipur. Joining Kharge in this meeting will be K.C. Venugopal, Rajasthan State President Govind Singh Dotasara, and State Incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. During the session, Kharge will engage in detailed discussions on organisational matters, seek feedback from district leaders, and provide crucial guidance to strengthen the District Congress Committees. Following this, Kharge will also chair a meeting of the Coordination Committee of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.