After severe cold days, Hyderabad returns to sunny and warm days

Hyderabad: After a week of severe cold weather, forecast experts have predicted that the nighttime temperatures in Hyderabad will gradually climb.

Temperature expected to rise in Hyderabad city

The lowest temperatures in Hyderabad are expected to climb by two to four degrees during the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city’s lowest temperature was 13.4 degrees Celsius in the early hours of January 31. Serilingampally had the coldest minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius.

Nighttime temperature in city

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society’s (TSDPS) forecasts, the night temperature in different locations such as LB Nagar, Karwan, Kukatpally, Secunderabad, and Saroornagar is predicted to be about 13 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Daytime temperature in city

According to Indian Metrological Department Hyderabad (IMD-H), the daytime temperature is also expected to rise. The highest temperature in the city is expected to remain about 31 degrees Celsius over the next week.

Temperature to rise in other districts of Telangana

Other Telangana districts, particularly those in the north, may have warmer evenings in the following week. According to IMD-H, the night-time temperature in most regions of the state may rise by two to three degrees in the next couple of days.

Minimum temperature in Hyderabad

The lowest temperature in Hyderabad city was recorded in Serilingamapally at 8.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Rajendranagar at 9.7 degrees Celsius, Secunderabad at 11.9 degrees Celsius, Hayatnagar at 12.1 degrees Celsius, and Chandanagar at 12.4 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperature in Telangana

The lowest temperature in Telangana state was recorded in Adilabad at 6.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Nirmal at 7.2 degrees Celsius, Asifabad (Kumuram Bheem) at 7.7 degrees Celsius, Rangareddy at 8.0 degrees Celsius, and Mancherial at 8.2 degrees Celsius.