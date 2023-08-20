After Shah releases report card of BJP rule in MP, Congress calls it failed state

Bhopal: On a day when Union Minister Amit Shah released the report card of BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh from 2003 to 2023 and hailed it for removing the ‘BIMARU’ tag, Congress leaders claimed the state was now a “failed” one.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha said MP was a failed state under BJP rule and claimed Shah had taken over the poll campaign for the ruling party and that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had been sidelined.

“Shah presented the report card and has shown he doesn’t have confidence in Chouhan, who is the state’s CM for 18 years. The BJP government held several investors’ summits and signed MoUs with companies. If these would have materialised, cities here would have become the IT hubs like Bengaluru and Hyderabad,” Tankha claimed.

He claimed the BJP government had failed on every front, including health, education and giving employment to youths.

Congress MLA and former state minister Jitu Patwari said MSP on wheat has gone up by only Rs 200 during the past five years.

“What happened to the promise of doubling the income of farmers by 2022? Why has the loan on every farmer in the state gone up to Rs 1,30,000? What happened to the promise of giving jobs to one lakh youths every month?” he asked.

Chouhan failed to give information on how many youths got jobs during his 18-year rule, Patwari said.

The Congress leaders also alleged that rampant corruption was prevailing in the state. Former minister and MLA Tarun Bhanot also addressed the gathering.