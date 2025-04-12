Mumbai: Urvashi Rautela is often in the news, not just for her films but for her bold and surprising statements. Recently, she faced a lot of backlash for her comments about her movie Daaku Maharaj and a statement involving Saif Ali Khan. Now, she’s trending again—this time for saying that she is the best promoter after Shah Rukh Khan.

Her Statement Goes Viral

In a new interview, Urvashi was asked how she reacts when people call her self-obsessed. She replied, “People also say that after Shah Rukh Khan, I am the best promoter. Even the Hollywood team of Reacher Season 3 asked me to promote their show.” She added that promoting films is an artist’s job, and she takes it seriously.

Internet Reactions

The internet quickly reacted. Many Reddit users shared clips and memes. Some found her funny and confident. One user said, “She is cringe but there is self confidence in her cringe.” Another joked, “Ek aisi friend toh life mein honi hi chahiye.” Some even said she says such things on purpose to stay in the news.

Her New Song and Movies

Urvashi is also working on films. After the success of Daaku Maharaj, she will be seen in Jaat with Sunny Deol. Her new dance song Sorry Bol was released recently and got mixed reviews. Some liked her energy, while others felt the song was similar to Tip Tip Barsa Pani.