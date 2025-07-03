Hyderabad: It’s a U-turn again. On Thursday morning, fans and social media users in India woke up to find that the Instagram and Twitter accounts of several prominent Pakistani celebrities had once again been blocked, just a day after the restrictions were quietly lifted, sparking widespread speculation online.

Insta handles of popular names including Yumna Zaidi, Danish Taimoor, Mawra Hocane and others are now once again inaccessible to Indian users. A message pops up stating, “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

This sudden re-blocking follows a brief window on Tuesday, July 1, when many Pakistani Instagram accounts and YouTube channels like Hum TV, ARY Digital, and Har Pal Geo became visible again to Indian users. Celebrities such as Saba Qamar, Ahad Raza Mir, Yumna Zaidi, and Danish Taimoor also made an unexpected comeback on Indian feeds, prompting talk of a quiet reversal of the ban.

However, the reappearance didn’t sit well with everyone. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemned the move, calling it an “insult” to families of victims of cross-border terrorism. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICWA demanded a complete and permanent digital blackout of Pakistani artists and platforms.

PRESS RELEASE



Date: 2nd July 2025



From: All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA)



Subject: Urgent Appeal to Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji Regarding the Reappearance of Pakistani Artists’ Social Media & Channels in India – AICWA Demands Immediate and… pic.twitter.com/YQf0d6wZRz — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAOfficial) July 2, 2025

Interestingly, while Instagram accounts of Pakistani celebrities remain blocked, major YouTube channels like ARY Digital, Hum TV, and Har Pal Geo continue to be accessible in India. Their dramas and shows are still available for streaming without any restrictions as of now.

The original geoblocking had been imposed after escalating India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor. Many Pakistani celebrities had openly criticised the operation, triggering outrage and sparking the initial clampdown on their digital presence in India.