After Tere Bin, Wahaj Ali gearing up for another hit?

Hyderabad: Wahaj Ali, Pakistan’s heartthrob, has returned to acting after attaining long-overdue praise and popularity as Murtasim in the famous drama ‘Tere Bin,’ and this time he’s returning with Mere Paas Tum Ho actress Ayeza Khan.

Yes. Yes, you read that correctly!

The Dil Na Umeed actor, who was last seen in Teri Meri Kahaniyaan with Mehwish Hayat, is now set to appear in a new drama with Ayeza Khan.

The official ARY Digital YouTube channel released the first look of Wahaj Ali and Ayeza Khan’s upcoming drama Mein, which piqued fans’ interest.

The teaser for the drama is beautifully shot. The promo is reminiscent of an old fairy tale, and Wahaj Ali and Ayeza Khan look stunning in it. Take a look at the promo!

The visually stunning teaser for the upcoming drama Mein has received positive feedback from fans. Many Wahaj Ali and Ayeza Khan fans enjoyed their connection as well as the teaser’s classic fairytale vibe. They believe that Wahaj Ali’s projects are never a flop and that this drama will be a hit.

