After UP tragedy, Telangana Health min calls for fire safety inspections in hospitals

Hyderabad: In response to a tragic fire incident at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh that resulted in the deaths of ten newborns, Telangana’s Health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha has directed all government and private hospitals in the state to implement robust fire safety measures.

This directive comes after the alarming incident raised concerns about hospital safety standards across the country.

During a teleconference with senior officials from the health department, minister Narasimha emphasized the urgent need to prevent such disasters from occurring in Telangana.

He announced the formation of ten specialized teams tasked with conducting thorough inspections of fire safety protocols in major institutions, including Gandhi Hospital, Osmania Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, and MGM Hospital.

These inspections will focus on assessing the operational status of firefighting equipment and ensuring that hospitals are adequately prepared for emergencies.

Furthermore, the minister instructed that hospital security and staff should receive proper training on firefighting measures to enhance their readiness.

He also stressed the importance of conducting regular mock drills to ensure that all personnel are familiar with emergency procedures.