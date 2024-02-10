After Uttarakhand, Assam Cabinet to discuss UCC bill

Guwahati: The Assam government will soon come up with a bill to introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state and a Cabinet meeting in this regard was called on Saturday to discuss the matter.

State irrigation minister Jayanta Malla Baruah told reporters here on Saturday that the Assam government has been planning to introduce the UCC in the state. The cabinet meeting is called to have an in-depth discussion about the different perspectives of the UCC.

According to sources, the Assam government may come up with a bill to implement the UCC in the ongoing budget session of the assembly.

The minister also hinted that there may be some relaxations in the UCC for the tribal people of the state.

Meanwhile, he also argued that once Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister for the consecutive third term, some big decisions will be taken for the betterment of the country.

Notably, Uttarakhand is the first state in which the state government has introduced a bill to implement UCC there.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier said, “We are also keen on introducing UCC in Assam; however, we first want to see the Uttarakhand government’s UCC bill.”