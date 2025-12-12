After viral video, Muzaffarnagar police arrest muezzin for threatening inspector

Muhammad Irfan has been arrested for allegedly threatening a police officer.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th December 2025 9:11 pm IST
Muzaffarnagar muezzin harassed by cop in UP
Muezzin Muhammad Irfan speaking to reporters

The Muzaffarnagar police, on Friday, December 12, arrested Muhammad Irfan, a local muezzin, for allegedly threatening a police inspector.

The arrest was made after a video surfaced on social media showing 2-3 cops approaching Irfan exiting the mosque after giving the Fajr azaan (the first prayer of the day).

Irfan alleged that one of the police personnel, Inspector Vinod Choudhary, questioned on whose permission the former had given azaan. Irfan provided all legal documents and the required permit from the district administration. However, the officer threw the permission and spoke in a demeaning language.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

Azaan dene ka itna shauq hai toh Pakistan chale ja. Yaha pe tumhara koi kaam nahi hai” (If you love giving the Azaan so much, go to Pakistan. You do not have any place here),” the officer told Irfan.

After the video became viral, members of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind filed a written complaint with the senior superintendent of police, demanding the immediate suspension of Inspector Choudhary and departmental action.

However, on Friday, Circle Officer Siddharth Mishra said Mohammad Irfan has been booked for obstructing and threatening a public servant. “We registered a case and arrested him after a video came to light in which Irfan is seen issuing threats to the police inspector in charge of the Kachchi Sadak outpost,” Mishra told reporters.

Memory Khan Seminar

After the video surfaced online on Thursday, police initiated action and arrested him, officials added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th December 2025 9:11 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button