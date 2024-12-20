After Virat Kohli, another cricketer opens cafe in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, known for its rich culture and delectable cuisine, is rapidly gaining recognition as a hub for upscale cafes and restaurants. From iconic biryani spots to contemporary coffee houses, the city is becoming a magnet for foodies and socialites.

Adding to the excitement, several celebrities, including cricketers and actors, are investing in the city’s thriving culinary scene, turning Hyderabad into a hotspot for gourmet experiences and chic hangouts.

After Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune in Hitec City, one more Indian cricketer has come up his own cafe in Hyderabad.

Ambati Rayudu’s Barracks & Anteroom

Following Virat Kohli’s lead, cricketer Ambati Rayudu is making his mark in Hyderabad’s dining scene with the launch of Barracks & Anteroom in Sainikpuri. This luxurious three-story venue is more than just a restaurant; it’s a vibrant social hub.

This three-story venue is perfect for parties, casual gatherings, or even corporate events, offering a mix of great food, drinks, and a lively atmosphere.

– Spacious & Stylish: The venue can host over 400 people, making it ideal for big events.

– Live Screenings: Sports fans can enjoy live screenings, making it a go-to spot for cricket enthusiasts.

The interiors are elegant, combining luxury and comfort. Whether you want to party, relax, or catch up with friends, this place has something for everyone.

The menu offers a variety of dishes, catering to all tastes. The rooftop bar adds a premium touch, perfect for evening hangouts or celebrations.

Barracks & Anteroom is already becoming the talk of the town. With its vibrant vibe and luxurious setup, it’s a must-visit destination for anyone in Hyderabad. If you’re looking for a new spot to party or relax, this is the place to be!