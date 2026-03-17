After weeks of concern, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan returns home

Hyderabad: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, father of superstar Salman Khan, has finally returned home after spending nearly a month in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. The 90-year-old was admitted on February 17 following a minor brain haemorrhage. His discharge brings relief to his family, friends, and fans across the country.

Hospital Stay and Recovery

Salim Khan was initially admitted to the ICU for close monitoring due to his age and medical condition. Doctors performed a digital subtraction angiography, or DSA, to examine his blood vessels. This procedure allowed them to identify and address any issues immediately, without the need for surgery. He was also placed on ventilator support as a precaution.

Over the weeks, his condition improved steadily. Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan, Arpita Khan, and sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma frequently visited him. Longtime collaborator Javed Akhtar, as well as other Bollywood stars including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Ranveer Singh, checked on his health. Sources confirmed that he has started sitting and talking again.

What is Digital Subtraction Angiography?

DSA is an advanced imaging technique that highlights blood vessels by digitally removing surrounding bones and tissues. It provides doctors with a clear, real-time map of blood flow, helping them diagnose and treat issues promptly. Experts say this procedure is crucial for elderly patients, as it enables accurate and safe intervention for conditions like brain haemorrhages and strokes.

A Legendary Career in Films

Salim Khan is one half of the iconic Salim-Javed duo, which scripted legendary films such as Sholay, Deewar, Don, Zanjeer, Trishul, Seeta Aur Geeta, Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baarat, and Mr India. He began his career with small acting roles before shifting to writing, where he achieved massive success alongside Javed Akhtar. After the duo parted ways, he continued to contribute to Hindi cinema with films like Angaaray, Naam, and Kabzaa.

Salim Khan is now expected to continue his recovery at home under the care of his family. His safe return has brought joy to well-wishers who had been praying for his health.

Salim Khan remains one of the most celebrated screenwriters in India, with a legacy that continues to inspire filmmakers and audiences alike.