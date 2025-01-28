After winter chill, Hyderabad gears up for summer season as temperatures rise

Published: 28th January 2025 11:58 am IST
Hyderabad gears up for intense summer due to El Nino
Hyderabad: Hyderabad is getting ready for a sizzling summer as the winter season fades in the city and temperatures start rising.

Night temperatures in Hyderabad cross 15 degrees celsius

The night temperatures in the city also crossed 15 degrees Celsius in most areas. Only two areas, Maredpally and Bahadurpura, recorded a minimum temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasts, a partly cloudy sky is likely to prevail in the city till January 31.

Moreover, fog or misty conditions are very likely to prevail during the morning hours.

As winter fades, Hyderabad readies for summer season ahead

TOI, quoting weather experts, reported that the city is likely to experience an unusual weather pattern. Over the next week, the city will witness summer-like heat, winter chill, and unseasonal rainfall.

Meanwhile, the city administration, including the electricity department, is getting ready for the upcoming summer season as winter fades in Hyderabad.

It remains to be seen how intense the summer will be this year.

