Aftermath of rains in Chamoli

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th August 2023 2:03 pm IST
1 2 3 4 5 6Next page
Aftermath of rains in Chamoli
Chamoli: Heavy machinery being used to clear the National Highway at Bhanerpani which is blocked with boulders after a rain-triggered landslide, in Chamoli district, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th August 2023 2:03 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button