Afzalgunj Police successfully traces 30 mobile phones via CEIR

Hyderabad: The Afzalgunj Police successfully traced and recovered 30 mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal. They were handed over to their rightful owners.

The operation was led by Crime Officer V Narender Reddy, Head Constables G Madhu Sudhan and Srikanth Bidla, and Police Constables J Jithender, G Srikanth, and Woman Police Constable (WPC) S Priyanka. Senior police officers appreciated their efforts, and they will be rewarded suitably for their efforts.

In a similar case, the Chaderghat police recovered 16 mobile phones using CEIR.