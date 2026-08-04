Chaderghat police returns 16 lost mobile phones to owners

Prior to this, as many as 30 mobile phones lost or stolen were returned to their rightful owners by the Charminar Police.

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Chaderghat police returns 16 lost mobile phones to owners
Chaderghat police returning the mobile phones to the owners.

Hyderabad: The Chaderghat police here on Tuesday, August 4, successfully recovered 16 mobile phones that were reported lost or missing through the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal, and handed them over to their rightful owners.

On receiving their lost mobile phones, the owners expressed their happiness and gratitude to the Chaderghat police.

ACP Malakpet L. Raja Venkat Reddy appreciated the efforts of the Chaderghat Police and the Crime Team for their work in tracing and recovering the mobile phones.

Subhan Bakery

The recovered mobile phones were handed over to the owners in the presence of Chaderghat Police Inspector K. Bramha Murari.

Prior to this, as many as 30 mobile phones lost or stolen were returned to their rightful owners by the Charminar Police.

The Hyderabad police here has advised citizens to immediately report any lost or stolen mobile phones at the nearest police station or register the details on the CEIR portal to enable quick tracing, blocking, and recovery of their devices.

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