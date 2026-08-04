Telangana’s EAGLE busts Alprazolam supply network, 6 held

Hyderabad: Telangana’s anti-narcotics unit–EAGLE Force on Tuesday, August 4, said it has busted a major Alprazolam supply network and apprehended six people allegedly involved in the illegal procurement, financing, transportation and supply of the psychotropic substance.

The operation was carried out at Macha Bollarum here early on Tuesday and the accused were supplying Alprazolam to toddy compounds and toddy shop operators, where it was intended to be illegally mixed with toddy to enhance its intoxicating effect and generate unlawful profits, the EAGLE Force (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) said in a release.

During interrogation and the subsequent search, the accused allegedly admitted to their involvement in the illegal purchase, transportation and sale of Alprazolam.

1.189 kg of Alprazolam seized

A total of 1.189 kg of Alprazolam, mobile phones, Rs 5.45 lakh in cash, and one car allegedly used in the commission of the offence were seized.

Some of the accused are engaged in the real estate business and others own toddy compounds, it said.

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During the course of interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were part of an organised criminal network engaged in the procurement, financing, transportation and distribution of Alprazolam.

The network allegedly procured the psychotropic substance in bulk from source suppliers and stored it at secure locations before supplying it to toddy compounds and toddy shop operators, it added.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the possible involvement of additional suppliers, financiers and other members of the organised trafficking network, who are presently absconding. Efforts were underway to trace and apprehend the remaining accused and identify the source of procurement, financial transactions, transportation routes and other links associated with the illegal supply chain, the release added.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and further investigation is in progress.