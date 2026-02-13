Hyderabad: In today’s entertainment world, everything is larger than life, from movie budgets and VFX to the jaw-dropping paycheques of leading stars. The Indian film industry, from Bollywood, Tollywood to the Tamil film space, is home to some of the biggest stars and highest-paid actors in the world. But do you know who is the 3rd highest paid actor in India?

It is none other than 75-year-old superstar Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth’s remuneration for Thalaivar 174

According to latest reports including Pinkvilla, Rajinikanth is getting Rs 225 crore for his upcoming film tentatively titled Thalaivar 174, which will reunite him with Kamal Haasan after several years. Reports suggest the amount includes a combination of upfront payment and profit share.

The figures come as no surprise, considering his recent earnings. In 2023, Rajinikanth starred in Jailer, which went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year with over Rs 600 crore worldwide. He reportedly earned Rs 210 crore from the film after receiving a Rs 100 crore bonus from producer Kalanithi Maaran following its blockbuster success.

He is also said to have charged Rs 200 crore for his role in the 2025 release Coolie, after his fee was increased due to massive pre-release business and market demand.

Who is India’s highest-paid actor so far?

According to The Hollywood Reporter India, Shah Rukh Khan tops the list after earning over Rs 350 crore from his profit share in Pathaan, while Allu Arjun stands second with an estimated Rs 300 crore from Pushpa 2, including fees and profits.

Image Source: The Hollywood Reporter Instagram

With his latest reported remuneration, Rajinikanth once again cements his position among India’s highest-paid actors, proving that age has done little to dim the box-office power of the legendary superstar.