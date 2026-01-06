Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has once again landed in the spotlight not for a film announcement or box-office success, but due to intense online speculation around his personal life. Reddit is abuzz with his recent vacation photos, claiming the actor may not have been travelling alone.

How the rumours started

The buzz began after photos from a beach vacation surfaced online, with netizens spotting what they believe to be a “mystery girl” appearing in similar locations and settings. The similarities quickly sparked speculation that Kartik may be dating someone new, putting his private life under the internet’s microscope.

Who Is Karina Kubiliute?

According to online chatter, the actor is being linked to Karina Kubiliute, a UK-based teenager. While very little verified information is available about her, her public social media presence suggests she completed her schooling in 2024 and is currently pursuing higher education in the UK. Beyond this, most details circulating online remain unconfirmed and speculative.

Kartik Aaryan Age as of 2026

Kartik Aaryan (Instagram)

As of January 2026, Kartik Aaryan is 35 years old. He was born on November 22, 1990, and has been one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars over the past decade.

Karina Kubiliute Age as of 2026

As of January 2026, Karina Kubiliute is widely reported to be 17 years old, although some sources claim she may have turned 18. Her birthday is said to be June 9. Online estimates vary, with some suggesting a 2008 birth year and others pointing to 2007.

Estimated Age Gap Between Kartik and Karina

Based on the most widely reported information currently available, the estimated age gap between Kartik Aaryan and Karina Kubiliute falls between 17 and 18 years. This alleged difference has triggered widespread debate on social media platforms.

Kartik Aaryan and Karina Kubiliute (Instagram)

While some users have raised concerns and criticised the alleged pairing, others argue that the matter should remain a personal choice.

No Official Confirmation Yet

Neither Kartik Aaryan nor Karina Kubiliute has confirmed or denied the relationship rumours. The actor has remained silent amid the growing speculation, choosing instead to share occasional glimpses from his vacation while keeping his personal life private.