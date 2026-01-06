Mumbai: Social media, especially Reddit, has a knack for uncovering what might be brewing in celebrities’ personal lives, and this time, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is at the centre of intense online chatter. The internet is abuzz with rumours suggesting that the actor is allegedly dating a UK-based teen, after a few vacation pictures from Goa sparked widespread speculation.

Kartik Aaryan, Karina Kubiliute dating?

Kartik Aaryan’s dating life has often made headlines, and the latest buzz links the 35-year-old actor to a girl reportedly named Karina Kubiliute. The rumours gained momentum when social media users noticed striking similarities between beachside photos shared separately by Kartik and the alleged mystery girl, including matching beach setups and backgrounds. The images, first highlighted on Reddit’s BollyBlindsNGossip page, quickly went viral.

Karina Kubiliute and Kartik Aaryan (Instagram)

Adding fuel to the speculation, Kartik is said to have unfollowed Karina on Instagram shortly after the rumours began circulating. However, neither the actor nor the girl has addressed or confirmed the claims so far.

In the past, Kartik Aaryan has been linked to several actresses, including Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, relationships that were openly acknowledged at the time.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and will next appear in Naagzilla and Anurag Basu’s upcoming film.