Age gap between Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita becomes hot topic now

Hyderabad: The countdown has begun for one of the most anticipated weddings in Tollywood as Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala set to tie the knot on December 4. The intimate yet lavish ceremony will take place at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a location deeply rooted in the Akkineni family legacy.

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Age Gap

Much like the nine-year gap between Chaitanya’s brother Akhil Akkineni and his fiancee Zainab Ravdjee, fans have been discussing Chay and Sobhita’s age difference. Curious about their age difference?

Naga Chaitanya, born on November 23, 1986, recently turned 38, while Sobhita Dhulipala, born on May 31, 1992, is 32 years old. They have 6 years of age gap.

Nagarjuna’s Insights on the Wedding

Nagarjuna Akkineni, the proud father of the groom, recently shared details about the upcoming nuptials. Speaking to Zoom, he said, “December 4 is around the corner. We are hosting the wedding at Annapurna Studios, the family studio my father built. We planned it as an intimate ceremony, but even with a limited guest list, we expect a large turnout. Both Chaitanya and Sobhita come from large families.”

The couple, who got engaged in a private ceremony on August 8, have been planning their wedding for months. Their engagement, held at Chaitanya’s residence, was a traditional Telugu affair attended by close family members.

As the wedding day approaches, fans and well-wishers are eagerly awaiting glimpses of the grand celebration. Stay tuned for the much-awaited wedding updates and photos!