Hyderabad: It is all about ‘Virosh’ across social media and the internet right now. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially announced that they will tie the knot on February 26, 2026. The actors confirmed the happy news themselves last night, putting an end to years of speculation about their relationship. The wedding will take place at the luxurious The Mementos by ITC and is expected to be a highly private and intimate affair.

As the excitement around their wedding continues to grow, one question has caught everyone’s attention: what is the age gap between the soon-to-be husband and wife? Here is everything you need to know.

Tollywood actors Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s age gap

Rashmika Mandanna, fondly known as the ‘national crush of India’, was born on April 5, 1996, in Karnataka’s Virajpet. She is currently 29 years old. Vijay Deverakonda, one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars, was born on May 9, 1989, in Hyderabad, Telangana, and is 36 years old.

The age difference between the couple is seven years.

Despite this gap, Rashmika and Vijay have always been admired for their natural chemistry, especially in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, where their performances won hearts across the country.

Vijay–Rashmika wedding details

The Mementos by ITC has been chosen as the venue for their wedding. Situated about 25 kilometres from Udaipur, in the serene Aravalli Hills, the property is known for its privacy and exclusivity, making it an ideal location for a quiet and personal ceremony.

The wedding celebrations will span three days. The pre-wedding festivities will begin on February 24, 2026, with a Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony. This will be followed by the Haldi ceremony on February 25, 2026. The couple will officially tie the knot on February 26, 2026.

While the wedding itself will be a low-key event, a grand reception has been planned in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026, at Taj Krishna, starting from 7:00 pm onwards. Several celebrities from Tollywood and Bollywood are expected to attend, along with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Love story and how it started

Rashmika and Vijay first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam in 2018. The film went on to become a blockbuster, and their effortless on-screen chemistry immediately caught the attention of fans. In interviews, both actors later admitted that they felt comfortable with each other from the very beginning.

Their bond grew stronger with their second film together, Dear Comrade (2019). By then, they were often spotted together during promotions and casual outings. Soon after, rumours about their relationship gained momentum when fans noticed similar backgrounds in their vacation pictures, suggesting they may have been travelling together. Despite the growing speculation, both stars chose to remain tight-lipped about their personal lives.

Over the years, Rashmika has been seen attending Vijay’s family events, while Vijay has often spoken warmly about her in interviews, further fuelling curiosity about their relationship.

Now, with their wedding officially announced, fans are celebrating the love story that began on screen and blossomed into a real-life romance. The much-loved ‘Virosh’ pair is all set to begin a new chapter, and their admirers are eagerly waiting to witness their fairytale wedding unfold.