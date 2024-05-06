Age no bar, 54-year-old joins teens in TS-EAPCET 2024

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of determination, a 54-year-old individual is preparing to compete alongside teenagers in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024, scheduled for May 7.

She has enrolled for the engineering stream of the entrance exam, despite being born in 1970, defying age stereotypes.

According to official sources, while some applicants this year fall within the age range of 30 to 40 years, the presence of this woman candidate in her mid-50s has surprised many. To verify her eligibility despite her age, officials have requested details of her Secondary School Certificate (SSC).

Interestingly, the TS EAPCET will witness another notable candidate: a 16-year-old, granted special permission by the State government, who will be participating in the engineering stream. The eligibility criteria for engineering and pharmacy courses stipulate that candidates must have attained 16 years of age by December 31 of the admission year, with no upper age limit.

A total of 3,55,263 applications have been received for TS EAPCET 2024, with 2,54,814 applicants for the engineering stream and 1,00,449 for agriculture and pharmacy courses. The agriculture and pharmacy test is scheduled for May 7 and 8, while the engineering test will take place from May 9 to 11. The examination timings are set from 9 AM to 12 noon and from 3 PM to 6 PM.