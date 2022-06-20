Agnipath: Amid nationwide protests, Indian Army issues notification

Amid ongoing protests by the country’s youth against the armed forces’ new recruitment policy Agnipath scheme, the Indian Army, on June 20 (Monday), issued a notification for the first round of recruitment through the scheme. The notification has come on a day when several groups called ‘Bharat Bandh’.

“The registrations will be opened from July onwards by the respective Army Recruitment Offices (ARO) for Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (aviation/ammunition examiner), Agniveer clerk/store keeper technical, Agniveer tradesman (10th pass) and Agniveer Tradesman (8th pass) as per the ARO rally schedule”, the notification reads.

Selection Process

According to the notification, the selected youth, or plainly said Agniveer, will be selected for four years as mentioned earlier by the Defence Ministry.

The selection process will be held under the Army Act 1950. Those selected will be liable to go whenever ordered via sea, land or air.

The selection process will be the same as followed before the pandemic, which is the candidate needs to undergo Physical, Medical and Written exams.

Furthermore, selected Agniveers will not receive any pension or gratitude, Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Canteen Store Department (CSD) facilities, Ex-Servicemen status and other benefits.

All Agniveers will be discharged after the completion of four years. They will be barred to divulge any classified information acquired during their training period.

Agniveers will be provided with a distinct rank, which would be different from other existing ranks of the Indian Army.

Procedure for Online Registration

All candidates should log in to joinindianarmy.nic.in , check their eligibility status and create a profile.

Online registration will commence in July.

Candidates should take a printout of their to admit card which they should carry to their Rally Site. Without the printout, they are not allowed to participate.

Leaves for Agniveer

As for leaves, Agniveers are subjected to an Annual Leave (30 days per year) and Medical Leave (based on medical advice).

Pay Allowance

The pay allowance will be as follows:

Year 1 – Rs 30,000/- (plus applicable allowances)

Year 2 – Rs 33,000/- (plus applicable allowances)

Year 3 – Rs 36,000/- (plus applicable allowances)

Year 4 – Rs 40,000/- (plus applicable allowances)

Seva Nidhi Package

As announced by the Defence Ministry, an Agniveer will be subjected to Rs 10.04 lakhs out of which Rs 5.02 lakhs will be provided by the Government of India.

The Seva Nidhi package for those selected for permanent employment by the Indian Army (which is 25% of the selected candidates), will include only their contribution, including any accrued interest.

In case an Agniveer decides to leave before his four years are completed, the Seva Nidhi package acquired as on the date will be paid with the applicable rate of interest. No government contribution will be counted in. The Seva Nidhi package will be exempt from income tax.

Allowances

An Agniveer will not be subjected to dearness allowance and military service pay. He will get ration, dress and travel allowances as decided by the Government of India from time to time.

Agniveers are not allowed to make any contribution to the Armed Forces Personnel Provident Fund or any other Provident Fund.

No gratuity or pensionary benefits for Agniveer enrolled through this scheme.

Life Insurance Cover

An Agniveer will be presented with a non-contributory life insurance cover of Rs 48 lakhs for four years. They will however not be eligible for Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF) schemes and benefits.

Termination and Release from Service

According to the notification, an Agniveer can be terminated anytime. However, if an Agniveer wants to be released from the army, it will not be entertained unless for an exceptional case.

After completing four years of service, an Agniveer will be provided with:

The Seva Nidhi Package

‘Agniveer’ skill certificate

Class 12th certificate

For more information on Agnipath, search here.