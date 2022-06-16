‘Agnipath’ may prove fatal for the country’s future; youths: Akhilesh Yadav

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th June 2022 1:44 pm IST
SP Chief and Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hit out at the central government over the Agnipath scheme, calling the move negligent and potentially fatal for the country’s future.

As announced, ‘Agnipath’ or ‘Agniveer’ is a scheme for recruiting soldiers in the Army, Navy and Air force, to be hired for a term of four years on contract.

The scheme was announced by Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

“The security of the country is not a short-term or informal issue; it expects a very serious and long-term policy. The negligent attitude that is being adopted regarding military recruitment will prove to be fatal when it comes to the protection of the future of the country and the youth, Akhilesh said in a tweet.

Agnipath se path per agni na ho ( Agnipath’ must not set the path on fire),” he added in the same tweet.

