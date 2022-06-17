Agnipath row: CM KCR announces ex gratia, job to kin of man killed in police firing

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to kin of Rakesh’s who died in the Railway Police firing while participating in a dharna against the Agnipath army recruitment scheme recently introduced by the Central government.

Expressing shock and grief over the death of Rakesh, who hailed from Warangal, the chief minister expressed condolences to the bereaved family members of Rakesh who lost his life to the policies of the BJP-led central government.

Apart from the Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to Rakesh family, he had also announced a government job to an eligible member in the family. He said that Rakesh was the victim of wrong policies adopted by the Union Government. CM KCR made it clear that he will safeguard the interests of Telangana citizens.