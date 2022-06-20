Agnipath row: Indian Railways cancel over 500 trains across country

New Delhi: As many as 529 trains were cancelled on Monday in the wake of a massive pan-India protest against the Centre’s newly introduced defence recruitment scheme Agnipath.

Of the 529 trains, 181 were mail/express trains and 348 were passenger trains. Apart from them, the Railways also partially cancelled 4 Mail Express and 6 passenger trains.

The Northern Railways said that 71 Delhi-bound commuter trains (including return services) and 18 East-bound train services scheduled from different northern railway terminals were cancelled.

The Agnipath scheme, termed a historic and transformative measure by the government, has met unprecedented levels of agitations and protests in several states across India.

The protesters have been targeting the trains and have torched several of them due to which the railways have suffered a major loss of property over the last five days.

