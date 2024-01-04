Agra horror: Watchman kills minor girl after bid to rape her fails

In a horrific incident, a watchman mercilessly murdered a six-year-old girl after an unsuccessful rape attempt in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district. The incident took place on Saturday, December 31.

According to reports, the accused, Rajveer Singh, 45, drowned the minor girl in a water tank, and bludgeoned her head with a stone. He initially feigned assistance in the search for the girl alongside her family, the police said.

However, when the Labrador police dog ceaselessly began barking at Singh, it raised suspicion, they said. Subsequently, the suspect was apprehended within a few hours with the help of the sniffer dog.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

DCP Suraj Kumar Rai said, “On Saturday, Singh abducted the child while she was playing outside her house. Afraid of the consequences of attempting to sexually assault a minor, he decided to kill her.”

He further underscored the crucial role of the dog by saying that the dog played a “pivotal role” in identifying the perpetrator. “It led us to the crime scene, a vacant plot, and assisted in recovering the stone used in the child’s murder,” he said.