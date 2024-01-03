Hyderabad: Man held for morphing pics of minor girls, issuing threats

Hyderabad: The cybercrime police of Hyderabad arrested S Jishnu Kirthan Reddy, a resident of Medchal, for allegedly threatening young girls after morphing their pictures and videos.

K Shilpavalli, DCP cybercrimes Hyderabad said, on December 28 the police received a complaint that one unknown person with a fake Instagram account morphed a few photos of the complainant’s daughter aged 14 years.

In the complaint, he also alleged that the accused, Kirthan Reddy was pressuring her daughter and threatening to release these nude pictures if the victim didn’t send a more nude photos every day.

“Kirthan Reddy chatted with the victim girl using the Instagram account of a woman,” said the officer.

A case was registered in Sections 67, 67A, 66 (C), 66(D) IT ACT & 354D, 506, 509 IPC, and 11 r/w 12 POCSO Act, and the accused was apprehended. He was sent for judicial remand.

DCP cybercrimes Shilpavalli has advised girls and women not to share any private pictures or other information with strangers online.

Further, they were advised to keep their social media handles private. She asked them not to panic and to reach the nearest police station/ Cybercrimes police stations in Hyderabad for immediate assistance.

The police seized the mobile phone of Kirthan Reddy and sent it to a forensic laboratory for analysis. The police will take him into custody for further investigation of the case to find out the number of victims threatened and collected their photographs.