Hyderabad: Woman arrested for threatening men with fake rape cases

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police arrested a woman who allegedly threatened some men of foisting false cases of rape on them and extorted money.

The accused woman Sumaiya Sultana, 30, a resident of Shastripuram in the Old City, tried to extort a car owner after asking for a lift. The car driver complained to the police about the incident later.

The accused would go to public places in the city and kept a watch on men moving in cars. She then would approach men and ask for a lift. After travelling for some distance, she would then threaten them claiming she was an advocate and would file a case of rape against them, police said.

The woman allegedly threatened and took away valuables and money from her victims.

The police after interrogation came to know the woman was involved in 17 cases in Hyderabad. She is a serial offender who extorted money from many men, the police said.

The police arrested the lady and produced her before the court. She was remanded to judicial custody and was sent to the Special Prison for Women, Chanchalguda.