Agra man highlights pothole roads, held for calling CM ‘takla’

Khan was arrested for making derogatory remarks against the chief minister.

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Agra police officers interacting with a distressed elderly man in a police station.
Rafiq Khan

Agra: A Muslim man was arrested for allegedly complaining about bad roads and calling Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister ‘takla.’

Rafiq Khan had made a video showing huge potholes in his locality. He is heard saying, “UP ka mukhyamantri takla! Yeh hai vikas!

His video was reported, prompting his arrest.

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However, a new video emerged on Sunday, July 13, where Khan is seen coming out of a lockup with folded hands, apologising, “Meine video banayi, galthi ho gayi. Ab kabhi nahi banaaoonga, mujhe maaf kardo (I am sorry, I made a mistake. Please forgive me)”

Agra Police, on its official X account, posted that Khan was arrested for making derogatory remarks against the chief minister.

“Agra Police appeals to the general public to use social media responsibly and with decorum. Refrain from sharing or disseminating indecent, misleading, objectionable, or content that affects law and order,” it said.

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