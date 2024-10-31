Agra: Mughal era monument Zahara Bagh collapses; sparks outrage

The historic monument built during the Mughal regime, the Zahara Bagh in Agra collapsed on Saturday night, October 26, reportedly due to a lack of conservation efforts. The occurrence has sparked outrage and concerns about the preservation of historical sites in India.

Independent heritage researcher Shantanu Jadaun posted pictures of debris on Instagram, which quickly attracted public attention to the state of the monument.

Jadaun visited the place also known as Jahanara Bagh and noted that rainwater may have contributed to the damage, but quick deterioration and subsequent collapse was due to negligence of the authorities who are supposed to maintain the site.

The structure, built by Babur’s daughter, Zuhara Mahal, was maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which has now announced plans for restoration of the monument. However, other historians stated that the monument was unprotected, complicating accountability for its deterioration.

The collapse of the Mughal-era monument has also drawn global attention, particularly after Scottish historian William Dalrymple shared images of the site on social media, expressing his concerns. He poignantly remarked, “Zahara Bagh in Agra: Another Mughal masterpiece lost to indifference & neglect.”

Another loss of heritage. The first pic shows Agra's Zahara Bagh in 2023 vs its current state. The Mughal era monument was believed to have belonged to Mumtaz Mahal.



Critics claim that the failure to save Zahara Bagh has clearly shown that there is a great danger looming over the many historical structures in India, which have not been properly maintained and have lacked adequate funds for protection. While discussions around heritage preservation continue, this incident highlights the challenges faced in preserving the cultural legacy of India.