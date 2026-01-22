Agra youth beaten after being asked religion, Police denies communal angle

Agra: A youth named Anas was brutally assaulted on Tuesday, January 20, after a drunken man allegedly asked his name and identified him as a Muslim in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

According to local media, Anas, a resident of Kamal Khan, was visiting his grandmother with his uncle, Fardeen, when they were stopped by a man named Santosh.

Santosh reportedly asked Anas his name and began assaulting him with a stick after he asked, “Tum Muslim ho? (Are you a Muslim?)”

The police said the dispute broke out between youths from the same neighbourhood in the Tajganj police station area and was “pacified on the spot” by Anas’s uncle, Fardeen. However, Santosh later returned and assaulted Fardeen after the situation was brought under control.

The CCTV footage of the fight shows Santosh returning after the fight simmered down and allegedly assaulting Fardeen.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Tajganj police station said Santosh was drunk at the time of the incident and reported that it was not a communal matter and a case was registered after Fardeen filed a complaint.

“He has been arrested and sent to judicial custody,” the police official said.

Additionally, in a statement on X, the police said, “The police investigation has not confirmed the allegation of assault after asking for his name. Therefore, please do not spread misleading news.”

Meanwhile, the victim, Anas, has alleged that Santosh began hitting him only after confirming he was Muslim, from which he suffered injuries.

दिनांक 20.01.2026 को थाना ताजगंज क्षेत्र में एक ही मोहल्ले के दो युवकों के मध्य विवाद हुआ। उक्त विवाद में आरोपी युवक संतोष का युवक अनस के साथ झगड़ा हो गया, जिसे मौके पर मौजूद अनस के मामा फरदीन द्वारा बीच-बचाव कर दिया गया। इसके उपरांत कुछ ही मिनट बाद आरोपी युवक संतोष द्वारा वापस… — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) January 21, 2026