Agreement signed with Australia to establish Centre of Excellence in AI

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday, December 5, signed an agreement to establish a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in partnership with Australia’s Deakin University. This will be the first-of-its-kind skill development centre in the country dedicated to advanced AI capabilities, said state IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Addressing the media at the Telangana Secretariat along with Australia’s minister for International Education Julian Hill, Sridhar Babu stated that the Centre of Excellence will be set up within the upcoming AI University at the Future City in Hyderabad.

“The Deakin Applied Artificial Intelligence Institute will jointly run this Centre of Excellence with the Telangana government,” said Babu. The IT minister stated that the objective of this collaboration is to create globally competitive and highly skilled professionals.

The Telangana IT minister said that this agreement is also part of chief minister Revanth Reddy’s ongoing efforts to bring leading international universities to the state.

“During my recent visit to Australia, we invited Deakin University to establish a campus in Telangana. The state has an innovation-friendly ecosystem, and this Centre of Excellence will further strengthen it. Australia has also agreed to offer high-end skill training for working professionals from Telangana in their country,” the Sridhar Babu stated.

The new Centre of Excellence will support research and advanced skill development across key sectors such as governance, healthcare, education, IT, life sciences, agriculture, critical minerals, and rare earth metals.