Ahaan Panday’s birthday surprise for Aneet Padda goes viral

On October 13, Aneet Padda turned 23, and Ahaan made her day special with heartfelt moments, he shared unseen photos and videos from a Coldplay concert they attended together

Published: 14th October 2025 12:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who made their debut with the blockbuster Saiyaara, continue to make headlines for their off-screen chemistry. The film, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, crossed Rs. 579 crore worldwide and turned the newcomers into overnight stars. With the blockbuster movie, the pair became extremely popular, and numerous rumours about their relationship started circulating in the news.

Birthday Celebration and Viral Video

On October 13, Aneet Padda turned 23, and Ahaan made her day special with heartfelt moments. He shared unseen photos and videos from a Coldplay concert they attended together. The pictures showed the two enjoying music, smiling in selfies, and wearing matching LED wristbands during “Fix You.”

Later, a video from Aneet’s birthday celebration went viral online. In it, Ahaan is seen feeding cake to Aneet as the Saiyaara title track plays in the background. Fans flooded social media with comments praising their chemistry, calling them “the cutest couple.”

Reports from Deccan Chronicle quoted a source claiming that Ahaan and Aneet are indeed in a committed relationship but are advised by Yash Raj Films’ Aditya Chopra to keep it private for now. The source said their love “blossomed naturally during the film’s shoot.”

What’s Next for the Duo

While Ahaan has signed a romantic film with Sharvari under Ali Abbas Zafar’s direction, Aneet is reportedly in talks for Shakti Shalini, a project earlier offered to Kiara Advani. Whether the two confirm their relationship or continue keeping it under wraps, fans remain captivated by their reel and real-life chemistry.

