Ahaan Panday’s real name has a surprising Bollywood link

Hyderabad: Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, became an instant blockbuster, collecting more than Rs. 563 crore worldwide. The film, which tells the emotional love story of a rebellious musician and a songwriter battling Alzheimer’s, turned debutant Ahaan Panday into Bollywood’s newest heartthrob. With just one film, he became a sensational lover boy and a name audiences could not forget.

But beyond the fame, Ahaan surprised fans by revealing something even more personal: his real name.

The Hidden Names of Ahaan and Alanna

In a recent interview, Ahaan shared that while everyone knows him as Ahaan, his Hindu name is actually Yash. His sister, Alanna Panday, also has a lesser-known name, Chandni, inspired by the Yash Raj Films classic.

The reason goes back to their interfaith family. Their father, Aloke “Chikki” Panday, is Hindu, while their mother, Deanne Panday, is Christian. To honor both faiths, the siblings were given two names. Their late grandmother, who adored Yash Raj Films, often called Ahaan “Raj,” further tying his identity to the banner that eventually launched him.

Why He Chose YRF for His Debut

Although Ahaan had many offers, he waited patiently for Yash Raj Films. He explained that when Aditya Chopra asked him to debut with Saiyaara, he instantly felt it was destiny. “I grew up watching YRF heroes and dreamed of being one. This was also my grandmother’s wish, and somewhere, I became an actor for her,” he said.

For Ahaan, Saiyaara was more than just a professional launch. It was the fulfillment of his grandmother’s dream and a tribute to his family’s love for cinema. With a blockbuster debut and a unique personal story, Bollywood’s newest star has made a memorable start.