Ahead of Bakrid, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti calls for ‘Halal free Chattisgarh’

Ahead of Bakri Eid, right-wing group Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) in Chhattisgarh recently launched a statewide campaign calling for a boycott of halal meat.

On June 20, HJS zonal convenor of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra Sunil Ghanwat while interacting with media persons alleged that Halal-certified products have ‘hijacked the Indian economy.’

In a video posted on his official Twitter account, he said, “We demand a halal-free Chhattisgarh. Halal is not limited to meat. It is a marketing strategy which has extended to a global level and gained ‘worldwide 2.1 trillion US dollars’ in the last nine years.”

Ghanwat mentions the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and stated that even non-Muslim countries across the world receive halal-certified products.

"The OIC group consists of 57 Muslim countries. However, OIC has made it clear that meat exported from non-Muslim countries should be halal-certified. And we believe that six NGOs in India are working to provide halal certificates products. Some of them are Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust, Halal India Private Limited," Ghanwat told media persons.

Ghanwat further alleged that fast food outlets such as KFC, Mc Donalds, and Pizza Hut are serving halal-certified food in India. "Why are Hindus forced to eat halal food? They are playing with our sentiments and the Hindu community will oppose it," he said.

Halal (an Arabic term meaning permissible/prohibited) meat is mainly consumed by Muslims as it is mandated by their Islamic faith. It should be noted that Hindus do not follow dietary laws related to Halal meat.

Call for a complete boycott of Halal meat

In a series of tweets the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has asked its followers to sign a petition called, 'Halal Certification – The Economic Jihad route to Islamization of India'.

"14% want to consume only Halal products But 80% Hindus are also forced to consume Halal products Halal is an intolerant minority's dictatorship on a silent majority! Hindus! Stop being silent NOW! Say No To Halal," said one tweet

‘We will show how Eid is celebrated’: Bajrang Dal

In a video that is circulating online reportedly from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Bajrang Dal members can be seen indirectly threatening those who indulge in animal sacrifice.

“We request if you find a drop of blood anywhere, including the drains, inform us. We will tell these (Muslims) how Eid is celebrated,” a Bajrang Dal worker can be heard in the video.

He further said, “There are so many meat and liquor shops running illegally here. These chicken centres are running in the midst of Lord Ram and Goddess Durga openly. We appeal to the district management and state government to shut down all the shops.”

Alleging that many liquor shops have sprung up post the Bharatiya Janata Party came into power in the state, he said, “In the past, these liquor stores were between 15 and 20 kilometres from Harkipodi. Now, as soon as the BJP government took over, new liquor stores are coming up in close proximity. The BJP is just playing with our religious feelings. They only want our votes and have no intention of doing anything for the Hindu community.”

Here are some tweets calling for the ban of Halal meat.

"Nowadays, McDonald's burgers, Domino's pizzas, and almost all in-flight meals are Halal. Is it constitutional to force halal food even on non-muslims?" tweeted one user.

"15% of the population, wants to consume Halal meat, it is being forced upon the rest 85% of the people. Now, this 'Halal' certification is not restricted to meat, but it has been extended to even food items, cosmetics, medicines, housing societies and malls Say No To Halal," said a Twitter user named Laxman.

Since last several years Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has been in the the forefront of the 'Say No To Halal' campaign. "Why should religion based certification be enforced on all in a secular nation?" said Twitter user HJS Karnataka.

"MNC food giants like McDonald's KFC Burger King give no choice to Hindus and enforce Halal food. Time for Hindus to Say No To Halal and put their foot down on such dictatorship!" said a Twitter user padmalatha ramdas.