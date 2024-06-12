Ahead of bakrid in Hyderabad, GHMC officials directed to pick pace

Hyderabad: Telangana BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar has instructed the GHMC officials to complete all the arrangements for bakrid.

The officials have been instructed to visit the slums in Hyderabad and resolve any issues the residents may have before Bakrid begins.

On Wednesday, June 12, Prabhakar held a review meeting with GHMC officials at the corporation’s command control centre, where officials briefed him about the various steps being taken for handling the monsoon exigencies and the monsoon action plan.

The minister said that cutting across political party affiliations, corporators and MLAs needed to work together to prevent loss of life and any untoward incidents during the monsoons, and assured that the state government will be fully supportive of the GHMC.

The minister directed the officials to prepare proposals for the purchase of vehicles to monitor food safety, with one vehicle per GHMC zone, and to come up with a plan for generating revenue through chicken waste management.

Stressing the need for regular de-silting of nalas, the minister said that steps needed to be taken to prevent the people from throwing their garbage in those nalas.

He also asked the officials to lay fencing against dangerous transformers and to demolish dilapidated structures in the city which may endanger the lives of the people.

He said that steps needed to be taken to protect lakes and to develop the lakes using corporate social responsibility activities.

Directing the officials to hold awareness programmes for the citizens on containing the spread of communicable diseases, the minister felt that the dog menace in the city needed to be addressed.

He asked the officials to be prepared for this year’s ‘Vana Mahotsav’ and to give saplings of guava, curry leaf and other fruit-bearing plants as sought by the people.