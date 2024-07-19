Ahead of Bonalu festival, Hyderabad police commissioner reviews arrangements

Hyderabad: City police commissioner, Kothakota Srinivasa Reddy on Friday, July 19, visited Lal Darwaja Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple and Akkanna Madanna Temples.

He reviewed the security and traffic arrangements being made during the Bonalu festival.

Speaking on this occasion, Srinivasa Reddy extended festival greetings to devotees. “Today I am very happy and I feel lucky that Lal Darwaja Sri Simha Vahini Mahankali Temple has performed the traditional temple Sikhara Pooja and flag hoisting on the occasion of Bonalu festival. May the blessings of Lal Darwaja Simhavahini Sri Mahankali be upon all and I wish Telangana state to develop very fast and people live happily,” he said.

Over the upcoming Bonalu festival and Ambari processions, he stated that a total of 1000 police personnel will be deployed for security.

He said that the police would ensure that there would be no inconvenience to the devotees with the coordination of other government departments.