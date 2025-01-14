Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025, Rohit Sharma may visit Pakistan

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma might make his first-ever visit to Pakistan ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

However, India’s matches are scheduled in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to security concerns.

Why Rohit Sharma may travel to Pakistan before Champions Trophy 2025

As part of ICC’s tradition, an official captains’ photoshoot and press conference are held in the host nation before the start of a tournament.

Since Pakistan is hosting the Champions Trophy, there is a possibility that Rohit Sharma and other team captains will travel to Pakistan for this pre-tournament event.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is gearing up for the event as it will be the first time since the 1996 ODI World Cup that the country is hosting an ICC event.

Neutral venue for India’s matches

Due to strained political relations, India will not play its matches in Pakistan. Instead, the tournament will follow a hybrid format.

India’s matches will be played in Dubai, while the rest of the event will take place in Pakistan.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that all India-Pakistan matches in ICC tournaments until 2027 will be held at neutral venues.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced that the UAE will serve as the neutral venue for India’s matches in the Champions Trophy.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled for February and March.

Historic visit

If confirmed, Rohit Sharma’s trip to Pakistan for the captains’ event would be a historic moment, as he has never visited the country throughout his international career.

It is noteworthy that India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13. Their encounters are limited to ICC tournaments and Asia Cups.

As the countdown to the Champions Trophy begins, Rohit Sharma’s potential visit to Pakistan could become a focal point.