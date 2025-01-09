Hyderabad real estate sees surge in sales of ultra-luxury homes

Sameer Khan | Published: 9th January 2025 12:50 pm IST
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: The real estate market in Hyderabad has witnessed a surge in the sales of ultra-luxury homes priced over Rs 40 crore in 2024.

In the last year, a total of 59 homes priced over Rs 40 crore were sold across the country.

According to a report by the real estate services company ANAROCK, in the city, two homes priced over Rs 40 crore were sold in 2024, marking a two-fold rise compared to only one ultra-luxury home sold in 2023.

In the top seven cities, there is also an increase in the number of luxury homes sold, from 58 in 2023 to 59 in 2024.

Out of the 59 homes, 53 are apartments, and six are bungalows.

Highest in Mumbai

Out of the 59 ultra-luxury homes sold in 2024, 52 are in Mumbai. Similarly, in 2023, out of 58 homes sold, 53 were from Mumbai.

Following are the ultra-luxury homes sold in Hyderabad and other cities.

YearDelhi-NCRMumbaiHyderabadBengaluruGrand Total
202221113
2023453158
20243522259
Total911632130
Source: ANAROCK Research

