Ahead of DSC 2025 exam, Cyberabad police enforce Section 163

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) 2025 examinations scheduled from June 6 to June 30, the Cyberabad police has imposed prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams.

According to a notification issued by commissioner of police Avinash Mohanty, gatherings of five or more persons will be strictly prohibited within a 200-metre radius of all examination centres in the Cyberabad limits during exam hours.

Further, photocopy and internet centres within 100 metres of these exam venues will remain closed throughout the examination period.

The orders have been enforced to maintain peace and public order and to prevent any obstruction, disturbance, or malpractice near the exam centres. These restrictions come as a precautionary measure to provide a peaceful environment for the large number of candidates appearing for the Mega DSC 2025.

The prohibitory orders exempt police personnel on duty, military and home guard personnel, flying squad members from the education department, and funeral processions.

The Cyberabad police have warned that any violation of these restrictions will lead to prosecution under the relevant provisions of the BNSS. The public has been urged to cooperate in ensuring a fair and peaceful examination process.