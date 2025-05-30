Man held for peddling drugs in Cyberabad; Narcotics worth Rs 3 cr seized

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man has been arrested by Cyberabad police near Sanju Bhai Marwadi Dhaba close to Raikal Toll Gate on NH-44 for allegedly peddling drugs.

The accused has been identified as Vikas Sohu, a native of Rajasthan. He came to Shadnagar in 2019 to work as a watchman at the dhaba. He later learned to cook and became a cooking master. However, under the influence of the dhaba owner Sanju Bhai, who had a history of selling ganja, Sohu gradually got involved in drug peddling.]

Both were previously arrested in 2022 by Jadcherla Police for selling ganja and resumed their illegal trade after release. While Sanju Bhai died in April 2025, Sohu continued operations, sourcing drugs from various suppliers: Salim from Dhulpet, Raju from Jalpally, and Ganpath from Madhya Pradesh.

Police said Sohu purchased drugs at low rates and sold them at a high margin to lorry drivers, travelers, and others visiting the dhaba. He had recently procured a fresh stock of heroin, opium, poppy straw, and ganja and managed to sell part of it before being caught.

During the raid, police recovered 1.5 kg of heroin, 632 grams of opium, 2.8 kg of poppy straw, and 1 kg of ganja. They also seized Rs 89,700 in cash, a digital weighing machine, poly covers, and three mobile phones.

The total estimated value of the seized materials stands at Rs 3,05,27,700.

Police registered a case under multiple sections of the NDPS Act and have launched a manhunt for the remaining suppliers.

Cyberabad Police has urged citizens to report any information related to drugs through Dial 100 or WhatsApp at 9490617444. Educational institutions are also requested to stay vigilant about student activities.

(The copy has been updated with additional information)






