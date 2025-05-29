Ahead of early monsoon, GHMC to relocate families from unsafe houses

Hyderabad: Amid the early onset of the monsoon, the GHMC commissioner RV Karnan instructed officials to take strong measures and relocate families living in dilapidated houses to safer locations.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation commissioner held a video conference with the zonal commissioners and town planning officials on Thursday, May 29, and ordered to conduct a thorough inspection of dilapidated structures across the city.

“All area officers should identify such structures and counsel residents to move to safer areas rather than attempt repair works. If an unexpected incident occurs, the department will take strict action against the area officer,” he warned.

The GHMC commissioner informed that 428 worn-out houses have been identified, out of which 131 can be repaired, and the remaining 297 structures will be issued notices.

Officials were instructed to refuse permits for new cellar constructions in the GHMC area from May 30 till the monsoon ends. “In cases of already constructed cellars, officials must construct the retaining walls and barricades and prevent water stagnation,” Commissioner Karnan said.

The commissioner directed the officials to immediately complete the survey and identify such buildings and cellar excavations in the GHMC area. He instructed the officials to take strict action against those who refuse to follow the rules and regulations.