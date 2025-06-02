Ahead of Eid Al Adha 2025 in Hyderabad, qurbani services resume

Hyderabad: Ahead of Eid Al Adha 2025 which is also known as Bakrid, qurbani services have resumed in Hyderabad. It offers an alternative to the traditional practice of buying animals for qurbani.

The popularity of the service is increasing year on year due to the convenience it offers.

Process of Eid Al Adha 2025’s qurbani service in Hyderabad

The qurbani service includes the entire process from animal procurement to doorstep delivery of meat.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Muzaffar Hussain, a resident of Old City in Hyderabad, expressed his satisfaction with opting for qurbani service over the past few years.

Highlighting the advantages of the service, he said that it allows him to fully enjoy the festival without the hassle of searching for a butcher who is typically in high demand every year and will be during Eid Al Adha 2025 in Hyderabad.

Similar views were expressed by another resident of Rajendranagar.

Moreover, from a hygienic standpoint, qurbani service is superior as it eliminates concerns about managing animal waste, added Hussain.

Convenience emerges as a common rationale among individuals who choose qurbani service.

Additionally, the necessity for the services has increased due to the growing number of people residing in apartments where finding suitable spaces for animal slaughter is a challenge.

As the demand for qurbani services continues to rise, numerous organizations and traders in Hyderabad have begun offering them ahead of Eid Al Adha 2025.

These providers offer comprehensive packages that cover all aspects including animal purchase, slaughtering, and the subsequent delivery of meat to customers’ doorsteps. Customers are required to make a lump sum payment for the entire service.

Eid in India

As the crescent moon of Dhul-Hijjah was sighted in India on Wednesday, May 29 marked the first day of the Islamic month. India along with several other countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh will celebrate Eid Al Adha 2025 on June 7.

In the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2025, June 7 has been listed under ‘General Holidays’.