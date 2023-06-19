Ahead of Eid Al Adha, demand raised for checkposts at Hyderabad borders

He claimed that thousands of animals were being brought and kept in various Madrasas in the old city

Hyderabad: As the Eid Al Adha festival approaches, the demand for stricter enforcement of anti-cow slaughter laws has gained momentum in Hyderabad.

The honorary president of Telangana Gaushala Federation, Mahesh Aggarwal, has urged the Director General of Police (DGP) to set up checkposts at all the borders of Hyderabad to prevent the slaughter of cows during the festival on June 29.

While addressing the media, Mahesh Aggarwal expressed his concern over the slaughter of cows in Telangana. He emphasized the importance of setting up checkposts ahead of Eid Al Adha in Hyderabad.

Aggarwal also urged the government to ensure the strict implementation of anti-cow slaughter laws. Despite the existence of such legislation, he claimed that thousands of cows were being slaughtered annually in the state.

He also warned that if the DGP fails to establish the requested checkposts, they would organize a siege around the DGP’s office. He also highlighted section 540 of the GHMC Act, which prohibits the entry of animals into the city without permission.

He further claimed that thousands of animals were being brought and kept in various Madrasas in the old city. The honorary president accused the government of favoring a particular section of society instead of implementing laws uniformly.

