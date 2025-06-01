Ahead of Eid Al Adha in Hyderabad, Gau Rakshaks clash with cattle traders

Hyderabad: With Eid Al Adha just a week away and cattle transportation to the city increasing, ‘gau rakshak’ teams became hyperactive and stopping vehicles carrying cattle, despite police warnings.

On Saturday, cattle traders confronted cow vigilante teams in at least three city suburbs.

AIMIM MLC intervenes

The clashes prompted the intervention by AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig.

Gau rakshaks stopped cattle traders at Ramachandrapuram in Sangareddy, Shadnagar, and Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district.

“After receiving complaints that gau rakshaks stopped vehicles and attacked cattle traders, we reached the spot and filed police complaints. Cases are being registered against them at respective police stations,” said Mirza Rahmath Baig.

Raja Singh warns police ahead of Eid Al-Adha in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA T Raja Singh, gave a lesson on ‘dharma’ to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, Telangana DGP and Hyderabad commissioner on importance of cows and consequences of facilitating its sacrifice ahead of Eid Al Adha.

In a video released in view of the upcoming Eid Al Adha festival, Raja Singh said that the state government is supporting the illegal transportation and sacrifice of the cattle. He alleged that the government is facilitating the issuance of the duplicate certificates by the veterinary doctor at the check posts set up to prevent illegal transportation of the cattle.

The MLA said that the police should immediately take up massive inspection drives and check the cattle at sale points in the city. “Cases should be booked against the traders who are selling cattle after getting duplicate veterinary certificates,” Raja Singh demanded.