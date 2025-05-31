Ahead of Eid Al Adha in Hyderabad, Raja Singh warns police against cow slaughter

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA T Raja Singh, gave a lesson on ‘dharma’ to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, Telangana DGP and Hyderabad commissioner on importance of cows and consequences of facilitating its sacrifice ahead of Eid Al Adha.

In a video released in view of the upcoming Eid al Adha festival, Raja Singh said that the state government is supporting the illegal transportation and sacrifice of the cattle. He alleged that the government is facilitating the issuance of the duplicate certificates by the veterinary doctor at the check posts set up to prevent illegal transportation of the cattle.

“Revanth Reddy ji, you are the king of Telangana. You have also worshiped cows, you are aware of the importance cow. The sin of killing cows will haunt seven generations, so don’t become a partner of the sin. The DGP, the commissioner and other police officials should also not become partners in the sin of cow killing,” said Raja Singh.

The MLA said that the police should immediately take up massive inspection drives and check the cattle at sale points in the city. “Cases should be booked against the traders who are selling cattle after getting duplicate veterinary certificates,” Raja Singh demanded.

Raja Singh said the police are harassing gau rakshaks and issuing notices to them warning against stopping the trucks carrying cattle to the city. The police are warning of booking cases of dacoity and robbery against the gau rakshaks.

“When AIMIM party corporators and MLCs are moving on roads and releasing the cattle seized by the police, the government is keeping quiet. If we come on the roads then no one can do anything. We don’t hesitate to beat the butchers who are transporting and killing cows,” he warned.