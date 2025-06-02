Ahead of Eid Al Adha, Maha Goseva Ayog orders suspension of livestock markets

Ahead of Eid Al Adha on June 7, the Maharashtra Goseva Ayog has ordered the suspension of livestock markets for a week.

The suspension will reportedly remain in place from June 3-8. The ban includes the sale of sheep and lamb, a move that has drawn criticism from all quarters. Qurbani (Animal sacrifice) is an essential part of Eid Al Adha.

In this regard, a circular was issued by the Maharashtra Goseva Ayog to all Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC). The commission dedicated to the welfare of indigenous cows stated, “With reference to the above subject, please be informed that Bakri Eid will be celebrated in the state on 07.06.2025. A large number of animals are sacrificed during this festival. As per the Maharashtra Animal Protection (Amendment) Act, 1995, effective from March 4, 2015, a complete ban on the slaughter of cow progeny (go-vansh) has been implemented across the state.”

The circular further stated that no livestock markets (gura bazaar) should be held in villages across districts from June 3 to 8 to ensure that no illegal slaughter of bovines takes place in violation of the Maharashtra Animal Protection laws.

“Please stay vigilant in this matter,” it said, referencing the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, which enforces a complete ban on the slaughter of bovine animals (cow progeny) in the state.

Under existing rules, the slaughter of cows, bulls, and bullocks is completely banned in Maharashtra, regardless of age or condition, with possession of beef, the meat of cows, bulls, and bullocks, is also criminalised.

Calling this an “injustice” to small traders, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, protesting against the move, said, “Strictness is necessary on illegal sale of cows, but it is wrong to close the entire market.”

The party’s state spokesperson, Tayyab Zafar, said, “This letter is not only anti-farmer, but also violates constitutional and legal limits.”

महाराष्ट्र गोसेवा आयोग के 29 अप्रैल 2025 के पत्र (पत्र क्र. मगोसेआयो/प्रशा/85/2025-26) के संबंध में, जिसमें कृषि उपज मंडी समितियों को बाजार न लगाने का निर्देश दिया गया है, हम वंचित बहुजन आघाडी (VBA) इस पर अपनी गहरी चिंता और विरोध दर्ज करते हैं। यह पत्र न केवल किसान विरोधी है,… pic.twitter.com/3gA4fryt8l — MD Tayyab zafar طیّب ظفر (@MDTayyab_Zafar) May 31, 2025

Zafar alleged that the Gauseva Commission, being only an advisory body, has no authority to issue administrative orders.

He criticised the letter for giving direct orders to the Krishi Upaj Mandi Committees, calling it an “abuse of power” and a violation of the constitutional framework. He demanded that these illegal instructions be withdrawn immediately.

Zafar said, “The Maharashtra Animal Protection Act, 1976, prohibits the purchase, sale, and transportation of cattle, but it has been observed that only buyers and transporters are prosecuted, while sellers are spared. This is a violation of the principle of equality before the law.”

“If the law is to be implemented in its true sense, sellers should also be prosecuted equally,” he emphasised.

Further, he pointed out, “It has also been observed that the law is being wrongly applied to inter-district transportation, which falls outside the scope of Section 5-A of the Act,” emphasising, “This wrong practice must be stopped.”