Ahead of Eid al Adha, police tighten cattle checks on Hyderabad outskirts

The police have asked people not to display cattle on the main roads and instead sell in interior areas to prevent any confrontation.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 22nd May 2025 5:19 pm IST
Image of cattle for police vigil ahead of Eid al Adha in Hyderabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A fortnight left for Eid al Adha, the police authorities have stepped up vigil on the city outskirts to prevent illegal transportation of cattle into Hyderabad.

The Rachakonda and Cyberabad police have set up check posts on the roads leading to Hyderabad and are conducting checks of jeeps and heavy vehicles entering the city.

The police at the check post have been instructed by higher officials to seize the vehicles wherein cattle are transported in violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, those without medical certificates and cattle market bills.

MS Creative School

The police were asked to shift the cattle to the GHMC holding point set up at different places and not gaushala run by private organisations.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Gau rakshaks attack driver, trader transporting buffaloes

In previous years, shifting the cattle to the gaushala ahead of Eid al Adha led to trouble between different communities in Hyderabad.

In Cyberabad, the police are conducting peace committee meetings with the Muslim community and Qureshi community seeking their cooperation during the festival season. The police have asked people not to display cattle on the main roads and instead sell in interior areas to prevent any confrontation with cow vigilant groups.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 22nd May 2025 5:19 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button