Ahead of Eid al Adha, police tighten cattle checks on Hyderabad outskirts

Hyderabad: A fortnight left for Eid al Adha, the police authorities have stepped up vigil on the city outskirts to prevent illegal transportation of cattle into Hyderabad.

The Rachakonda and Cyberabad police have set up check posts on the roads leading to Hyderabad and are conducting checks of jeeps and heavy vehicles entering the city.

The police at the check post have been instructed by higher officials to seize the vehicles wherein cattle are transported in violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, those without medical certificates and cattle market bills.

The police were asked to shift the cattle to the GHMC holding point set up at different places and not gaushala run by private organisations.

In previous years, shifting the cattle to the gaushala ahead of Eid al Adha led to trouble between different communities in Hyderabad.

In Cyberabad, the police are conducting peace committee meetings with the Muslim community and Qureshi community seeking their cooperation during the festival season. The police have asked people not to display cattle on the main roads and instead sell in interior areas to prevent any confrontation with cow vigilant groups.